PDP Pakan women, youth wings back Edwin to represent GPS in next polls

PAKAN (Sept 8): The Women and Youth wings of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Pakan branch fully supports the decision of the branch’s four councillors in proposing Edwin Bandang as the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate to contest the Pakan seat in the coming state election.

PDP Pakan Youth chief Stanley Ajang said the two wings agree with the councillors’ view that Edwin is the most winnable and preferred candidate to represent the party.

“We also know and believe that the majority of our members and followers unanimously support the statement issued by the four councillors from Pakan branch which was published in The Borneo Post recently.

“This shows our team is strong and united under the leadership of PDP Pakan in nominating Edwin as the GPS candidate in the coming polls,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Pakan is currently represented by Tan Sri William Mawan of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), a component party of GPS together with PDP.

Stanley also denied talk that Edwin was leaning towards Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) – another GPS component party – saying PDP has been with Edwin “through thick and thin”.

“The rumours are baseless. He is PDP’s choice and we want him,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, PDP Pakan Women chief Pamela Gelingie said the statement by the branch’s four councillors was based on a recent survey and reflected the aspiration of Pakan voters.

“Our nominated candidate has been on the ground meeting our Pakan community and the results of the visit to almost the entire area showed a positive reaction in wanting a new candidate as their representative,” she claimed.

Pamela said the wing is confident that Edwin would be able to bring about much needed change in Pakan, especially in terms of equal and sustainable development.

She also described him as “likeable, well-groomed, approachable and versatile” and with clear vision and mission.

“We appeal to our party president and the top GPS leaders to hear our voice and the majority of Pakan voters who prefer Edwin to be nominated as the GPS candidate for Pakan,” she said.