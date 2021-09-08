Pertama Digital completes acquisition of larger majority stake in Dapat

KUCHING (September 8): Pertama Digital Bhd (Pertama Digital) has announced that its subsidiary, Television Airtime Services Sdn Bhd (TAS), has completed the acquisition of a further 24 per cent of the total ordinary shares in govtech software company DAPAT Vista (M) Sdn Bhd (Dapat) from HeiTech Padu Bhd (HTP).

In Pertama Digital’s earlier announcement on July 23, 2021, it was made known that TAS had exercised its contractual option to acquire that stake in addition to the 56 per cent already held by TAS in Dapat.

The acquisition was completed today, making TAS an 80 per cent majority shareholder of Dapat. Through Pertama Digital’s 51 per cent equity interest in TAS, Pertama Digital has an effective interest of about 41 per cent in Dapat.

Saify Akhtar, Pertama Digital’s director of strategy, said, “Dapat’s businesses are relentlessly growing during the COVID-19 pandemic that encourages digital touchpoints over physical contact. Pertama Digital’s increased majority stake in Dapat enables a consolidation of larger contribution to the bottomline of Pertama Digital.”

Amanda Sabri, Dapat’s chief executive officer, added: “We run eJamin, the world’s first smartphone court bail payment solution that is live in courts all over Malaysia.

“On July 19, 2021, we piloted the eJamin+ feature to raise the bank transfer limit for court bail payment, from RM30,000 to RM500,000 in a single transaction. This feature will be available nationwide soon, increasing the pool of eJamin users.

“On September 1, 2021, Dapat revamped mySMS, the online platform that government agencies use to reach out to the rakyat via reliable short messaging service, such as for public hospital appointments, public university admissions and information on zakat. We expect mySMS’ enhanced robustness and agility to drive higher usage.”