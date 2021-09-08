PSB Women wants bipartisan Commission of Enquiry set up following arrest of serial paedophile

KUCHING (Sept 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Women’s Wing has urged for the setting up of a bipartisan Commission of Enquiry following the arrest and jailing of a serial paedophile who operated under the radar for 14 years in Lundu.

In a statement, PSB Women’s Wing said this is to speedily address all issues, with a common goal of protection of children, and to ensure their security and wellbeing as “Children are our future”.

“Any delay could potentially put more children in danger of abuse,” it added.

One of the world’s most wanted paedophiles — Alladin Lanim who operated out of Lundu, Sarawak — was finally apprehended recently.

According to a report by Sydney-based Sydney Morning Herald, the capture of the 40-year-old Alladin initially stemmed from a multinational internal police report in 2019 which had listed him as one of the top 10 offenders in the world in exploitation of children on the internet.

The operation was led by Australian Federal Police (AFP) which included members of Queensland Police’s Argus taskforce for child victim identification

Alladin had posted about his exploits on the dark web which detailed abuses inflicted on children between the ages of two and 16, which authorities said he had been doing since 2007 and linked to more than 1,000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

PSB Women said the question on everyone’s lips is why does it take the Australian police to take this paedophile down?

“As usual, nobody in Malaysia wants to talk about it, the silence from the state and federal governments is alarming and downright irresponsible,” it said.

It added the authorities must conduct investigations to determine whether it is an isolated case or otherwise.

“Questions need to be answered as to why he was allowed to operate without detection for more than a decade. It is also hard to imagine that he was alone in this operation which has involved the abuse of ‘dozens of victims’, the structure that enabled the paedophile must be unearthed and demolished.

“It is also imperative that the victims be identified and given appropriate treatment and counselling to prevent ‘the cycle of abuse’,” it said.

The statement also said this situation is most alarming for us in Sarawak, particularly Lundu which is often described as an idyllic and sleepy seaside town with no more than half a dozen rows of shop houses.

“For those who know Lundu, they know that it is a town where everyone knows everybody,” it added.