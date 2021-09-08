Report sexual harassment to authorities immediately – Rina

SEPANG (Sept 8): Victims of sexual harassment should immediately report the crime to the authorities without having to wait for a Bill on the matter, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

“This is a new Bill, not an amendment bill, that is why it is taking time and involves many other ministries,” she said, adding that the draft of the bill is in the final stage for scrutiny by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“If there is sexual harassment, immediately report to the authorities or Talian Kasih 15999. There is no need to wait for the Bill to be tabled. Our country has laws,” she told reporters after handing over donations and Bakul Prihatin Negara (food baskets) to needy recipients here today.

Rina was commenting on the pressure from various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to expedite the tabling of the bill following the increase in sexual harassment cases involving women and children of late.

The media had previously reported that the Sexual Harassment Bill was scheduled to be tabled in Parliament last year. – Bernama