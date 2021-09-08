Retail prices of RON95, diesel unchanged, RON97 up one sen

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): The retail prices of diesel and RON95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM2.15 dan RM2.05 per litre from tomorrow to Sept 15, while the retail price of RON97 petrol to go up by one sen per litre from RM2.72 to RM2.73.

Ministry of Finance in a statement today said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Pricing Mechanism formula.

“To protect the consumers from global oil price increases, the Government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for RON95 and diesel has increased beyond the current ceiling price.

“The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. – Bernama