Sarawak rolls out Covid-19 jabs for teens in first for Malaysia (Video)

KUCHING (Sept 8): Sarawak has become the first state in the country to roll-out Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers today, starting with those who are aged 16 and 17 years old ahead of the school reopening next month.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said this is the first stage of the vaccination drive for teenagers before moving on to the 12 to 15 years old group.

“For a start, the vaccination programme for teenagers will target two age groups, aged 12 to 15 with co-morbidities, and 16 and 17 years old,” he said when visiting the vaccination centre at Telaga Air Health Clinic.

He was there to launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive for teenagers aged below 18 and visit the vaccination centre.

A total of 289,200 teenagers aged between 12 and 17 years old are expected to be vaccinated during this Covid-19 vaccination drive.

He said the state aims to fully vaccinate eligible teenagers aged 16 and 17 years old before schools reopen on Oct 3.

The vaccination drive will be carried out in stages starting today until the end of this week in six divisions namely Kuching, Sri Aman, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu and Bintulu.

According to him, the Covid-19 vaccination drive for teenagers aged 12 to 15 years old will commence at the end of this month, depending on the availability of the vaccines.

He said the teenagers aged 12 to 15 years old are expected to be fully vaccinated by the fourth week of October.

Abang Johari said the vaccination programme for teenagers in the state will be carried out at designated vaccination centres, schools, and health clinics.

“Appointments will be made according to the schools, and each vaccination centre will receive students from several schools each day,” said Abang Johari.

Abang Johari was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi during the visit.