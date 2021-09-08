Selangor, KL and Putrajaya to transition to Phase Two from Friday

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will transition to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) effective Friday (Sept 10), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was made at the Covid-19 Pandemic Management Special Committee meeting today.

According to him, the relaxation was the same as that for states that had transitioned to Phase Two previously, including allowing cross-district travels for fully vaccinated individuals.

“Long-distance married couples who have been fully vaccinated are allowed to cross states, while parents who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine jabs are permitted to cross states to meet their children aged below 18,” he said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri said that dine-in at eateries for fully vaccinated customers was also allowed, while tourism activities were only allowed in the same state involving hotel and homestay accommodation for individuals who have completed both doses of the vaccine jab.

Ismail Sabri said the committee also decided that Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya would be merged as one Covid-19 infection area and, as such, interstate travelling was allowed while there would be no more roadblocks.

He said that for states in Phase Two and Phase Three, additional relaxations for barber, hairdresser and beauty salon activities were permitted.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the committee also agreed to the relaxation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for sports, leisure and recreational activities in Phase One states.

“Commercial indoor sports and recreational facilities are allowed to operate only for customers who have been fully vaccinated and the use of the facilities must be done through appointment, in addition to SOP compliance,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the decisions were made based on the current risk assessment by the Ministry of Health and National Security Council (NSC) and would be effective this Friday (Sept 10).

For the trade and distribution sector, he said businesses involving florists or nurseries, outdoor equipment shops and housing galleries would be allowed to operate from Sept 10 for states under Phase One.

He said the latest SOP information would be updated by the NSC and relevant ministries. – Bernama