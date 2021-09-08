Smuggled beer, firecrackers worth RM502,316 seized

PENAMPANG: Police seized 3,986 cartons of beer and 40,500 firecrackers worth RM502,316 that were kept inside a warehouse along Jalan Pantai Berahi in Putatan on Wednesday.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the seizure was made during a raid with the Customs Department under Ops Contraband.

He said the raid was carried out after they received information of a smuggling activity taking place in the location around 3pm on Sept 7.

“The raiding team seized 3,986 cartons of undeclared beer and 40,500 firecrackers all worth around RM502,316.

“No arrest was made and the seized items were handed to the Customs Department for further action,” he said on Tuesday.

Mohd Haris said initial investigation believed the items were smuggled from a neighboring country for local market and the case will be investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Mohd Haris added that such operation would be conducted from time to time and thanked the public for their continuous support with the police.