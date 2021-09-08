Two new Covid-19 clusters declared in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 8): The Sarawak Health Department has declared two new Covid-19 clusters consisting of a workplace in Matu and a community in Pakan.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 update said the workplace cluster in Matu dubbed the Pasar Matu Cluster involved the owner and workers of a food outlet located at Old Matu Market at Matu town.

The cluster saw 29 positive cases including the index case out of 121 individuals screened, while 10 others were still waiting for their lab test results, with nine newly reported today.

The community cluster in Pakan dubbed the Lemujan Cluster saw 38 positive cases including the index case out of 42 individuals screened, where 37 were newly reported today.

According to SDMC, the Lemujan Cluster involved residents of a longhouse which had been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Currently, there are 146 active clusters in the state with 11 recording an increase of 163 new cases today.

They are the Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong (48); KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster in Betong (41); Lemujan Cluster in Pakan (37); Pasar Matu Cluster in Matu (9); Industri Jalan Semaba Cluster in Kuching (7); Galaxy Cluster in Bintulu (7); Kampung Sikog Cluster in Kuching (6); Pinang Jawa Cluster in Kuching (3); Telok Batu Cluster in Meradong (2); Bandar Baru Mukah Cluster in Mukah (2); and Annah Rais Cluster in Kuching (1).