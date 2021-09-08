Warisan tells why it did not complete skybridge

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan on Wednesday explained why it did not complete the RM31.5 million Kota Kinabalu Skybridge when it was the State Government.

“This is a project by the Federal Government. As such, it should be funded and completed by the Federal Government,” said Warisan Kota Kinabalu Branch chief Samuel Wong in a statement on Wednesday.

Samuel added the government should have planned thoroughly before spending an extra RM4.7 million for the project.

“GRS has been questioning why the skybridge could not be completed during Warisan’s 22-month administration.

“Perhaps, the reason was Warisan wanted the contractor to rectify this functionless dead end.

“Perhaps Warisan wanted the contractor to resolve any existing issues with other parties before forking extra funds.

“Of course, GRS then capitalised on the incomplete bridge for political mileage.

“But clearly now, GRS has shown that it has wasted an extra RM4.7 million of Sabahans’ money.

“Maybe that is the exact reason Warisan did not continue the project,” he said.

The air-conditioned skybridge that connects Asia City, Api-Api Commercial Centre, Warisan Square and Oceanus Mall, was officially opened recently.

However, the project became a laughing stock on social media when it was found that it ended up at a brick wall at Centre Point Sabah, without connecting to one of the oldest shopping centres in Kota Kinabalu.

The bridge, which connects several areas, ends right outside the upper floor of Centre Point Sabah, without an entrance.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) vice-president Gee Tien Siong said the design of the KK Skybridge did not include Centre Point.

He said the shopping centre itself had been responsible for building the link between the bridge and Centre Point.

“The air-conditioned KK Skybridge equipped with normal escalators, escalators for persons with disabilities (OKU) and 20 kiosks has been completed according to the original plan, which connects Asia City, Api-Api Commercial Centre, Warisan Square and Oceanus Mall.

“The design of KK Skybridge does not include Centre Point Sabah shopping centre, but they are responsible for building the link between the bridge and the shopping centre, which is expected to be open after the movement control order (ends),” he said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that fences had been set up to ensure the safety of users.

Gee said some people were spreading malicious rumours just because there was still no staircase at the Centre Point entrance.

The KK Skybridge is a 400m-long overhead pedestrian walkway connecting several shopping malls in the city centre and will be open to the public starting Thursday.