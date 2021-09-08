Youth and Sports Ministry to push for reopening of gyms and outdoor activities

JOHOR BARU (Sept 8): The Youth and Sports Ministry will propose measures such as reopening gyms nationwide during the coming Cabinet meeting, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The minister said other suggestions include other outdoor sporting activities.

He said these should be allowed to operate since cinemas could reopen.

“People that go to gyms are always concerned about their health and I am confident that if the authorities allow the reopening of gyms with the standard operating procedures (SOP), gym operators will without doubt follow them strictly.

“The Youth and Sports Ministry hopes that the suggestions on the possibility to allow gym operators throughout the country to reopen can be considered by the Cabinet,” Ahmad Faizal told reporters when met after his visit to the OKU Sentral drive-through vaccination centre (PPV) at the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) Aquatic Centre here today.

Also present was OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.

Ahmad Faizal also defended his tweet questioning why cinemas could reopen when gyms could not.

The Tambun MP allowing gym operators to reopen would help them recover from the effects of the pandemic.

He explained gym closures affected many groups including sports coaches and bodybuilders.

“Some have lost their income, while those involved in bodybuilding sports are also affected as they constantly need to work out to maintain their top form,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said he recently met with two Malaysian Olympic athletes, Farah Ann Abdul Hadi and Jeremiah Loo Phay Xing, who paid a courtesy visit to him at the ministry yesterday.

“Both of them shared the same views on the matter and agreed that the current measures will affect athletes in some ways.

“The ministry will also directly propose to the Health Ministry and National Security Council (NSC) to allow the reopening of gyms with strict SOPs in place,” he said, adding that the NSC has the authority to allow outdoor sports and gyms to resume under the NSC Act.

Ahmad Faizal also was also confident that Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin would agree and assist in the proposal. – MalayMail