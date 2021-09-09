191 children in Sabah have Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: One hundred and ninety-one children below five years old were tested positive with Covid-19 in Sabah, out of 2,298 total tally on September 9.

Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun Minister said the numbers included 27 babies below 12 months old.

“Although the majority of patients (1,457) are those aged between 18-59 years but a total of 191 people infected are children aged below five, including 27 babies aged less than one year.

“Close contact screening remains a major contributor to daily cases with 1,294 cases or 56.3%, 723 or 31.5% from symptomatic screening and 56 or 2.4% from cluster screening, he said.

Masidi also said a new community cluster, Kluster Rapak in Ranau was reported on Thursday.

From the total 2,298 daily number, 38.4% or 883 cases were obtained from samples two to three days ago, 4.3% or 98 from four to five days ago, and 8.8% or 203 cases were from samples more than five days ago.

The increase in the percentage of the population vaccinated reduces the number of serious cases, as only one patient was under Category 4 and two patients under Category 5.

A total of 554 cases or 24.1% in Category 1, 1,576 or 68.6% in Category 2, seven cases in Category 3 and 158 other cases still under investigation.

According to the latest record, 48.63% of adult population in Sabah have been fully vaccinated while 65.36% have been received the first dose.