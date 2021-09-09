24 more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 9): Twenty-four more localities in Sarawak has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today, beginning Sept 7 until Sept 23.

The committee in today’s Covid-19 update said the Taan workers’ quarters in Bintulu has been placed under EMCO since Sept 7 until 20, while the rental units above Solidcool Air Conditioners and Refrigeration Sdn Bhd in Bintulu and SK Tatau’s living quarters were put under EMCO since Sept 8 until 21.

Two longhouses, a school and a factory in Beluru and Subis have been placed under EMCO from Sept 9 to 23.

They are Rh Chabu Makum, Sg Liam Atas, Lepong Ajai, Bakong and SK Lepong Ajak, Bakong in Beluru as well as in Sibus – Rh William Tinaggang Mawar, Sg Teleku, Manong and Niah Palm Oil Factory, Mile 76, Jalan Miri-Bintulu.

Seven other longhouses in Sarikei that are under EMCO from Sept 9 and 22 are Rh Jalang, Ulu Paoh; Rh Ngabong, Bukit Sebangkoi; Rh Manggang, Sg Empelai Kerubong; Rh Swak, Sg Tekalong; Rh Johnny, Ulu Paoh; Rh Runggah, Nanga Garu; and Rh Sigi, Sg Sentebu.

SDMC said 11 other longhouses in Betong and Saratok will also be enforced with EMCO from tomorrow until Sept 23.

In Betong, they are Rh Allen Gimah, Ng Ajau, Layar; Rh August, Ban Ulu; Rh Garak, Munggu Menggeris, Debak; Rh Inchok, Sabar, Debak; Rh Mau, Enteban Ulu; Rh Reselie Ujih, Serudit B; Rh Martin Ngelambong, Ng Nanam, Spaoh; and Rh Jonathan, Serian Ili.

Those in Saratok are Rh Douglas Tampang, Wong Limat and Rh Mudit, Lubok Lidong, Kaki Wong, Krian.

Meanwhile, four localities in Bintulu, Betong and Lubok Antu have had their EMCO extended until Sept 22 and 23.

The locality that has its EMCO extended until Sept 22 is Lorong 9 Taman Ytd in Bintulu, while Rh Imau, Kampung Tanjung, Engkilili in Lubok Antu and in Betong – Rh Lembang, Inar and Rh Legom, Serunggap, both in Debak until Sept 23.