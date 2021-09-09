Association of Churches in Sarawak ‘greatly alarmed’ by Bill to control, restrict non-Muslim religions

KUCHING (Sept 9): The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) has been greatly alarmed by the news of four new Shariah laws being drafted, including a Bill on control and restrictions on the development of non-Muslim religions, said its chairman Archbishop Simon Poh.

“As Malaysians come together to celebrate our 58th Malaysia Day, ACS considers such or any future attempts to introduce Shariah Bills affecting non-Muslim religions, as directly contravening the very spirit of the formation of Malaysia – where Sarawak, Sabah, and Malaya are equal partners.

“Furthermore, the Federal Constitution clearly states in Article 11(1): Every person has the right to profess and practise his religion. Such Bills to control and restrict the development of all the non-Muslim religions should never be allowed to be tabled in our multiracial and multi-religious Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Poh said ACS reiterates the stance of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sarawak political leaders, and the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) of consistently rejecting any introduction of laws that would undermine and destroy the harmony among races and communities in Sarawak and Malaysia.

He pointed out in Sarawak, there is mutual respect among the communities and this is best demonstrated during the Inter-faith Harmony Walks, which had been organised since 2017 in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

“In pre-pandemic years, thousands of Bahais, Buddhists, Christians, Hinduism, Muslims, Sikhs, Taoists, and people of goodwill have walked together as friends on the streets of Kuching and other major towns to promote mutual respect, acceptance, harmony, and unity as Malaysians.

“This is an integral part of the social fabric of Sarawak,” he said.

He also cited the recent mandate made by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah when appointing the new prime minister for focus to be given on the current pandemic so that the people of Malaysia should not be burdened with endless political turmoil at a time when the country is struggling with health issues and economic depression.

He pointed out Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in his maiden speech as prime minister, had presented the concept of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ where all Malaysians can be united regardless of religion and race.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary was recently quoted as saying the Control and Restriction on the Propagation of Non-Muslim Religions Bill was being drafted.

While its contents have yet to be revealed, Ahmad Marzuk was reported as saying the Bill was a response to the High Court ruling that non-Muslims can use the word ‘Allah’.