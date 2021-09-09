Covid-19: 8 more commercial premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE

KUCHING (Sept 9): Eight more commercial premises in Sarawak have been added to the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, with five of them in Kuching, two in Sibu and one in Serian.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the five premises in Kuching were Mydin (Vista Tunku) in Petra Jaya, Wisma Satok, Emart (Matang), Medan Niaga in Satok and TZ Burger in Bandar Baru Semariang.

In Sibu, the premises were the Central Market and the Central Market (Night Market), SDMC said, adding that the Serian premises was the Lepapa Hypermarket.

This brought the total number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system at 322.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are not taken and are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities and if no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.