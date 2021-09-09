Covid-19 death rate involving those fully vaccinated just 0.009 pct

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 9): The death rate among those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination in Malaysia is 0.009 per cent, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the rate of death for those who were vaccinated in Malaysia was 90 persons per one million vaccinated population.

Khairy said the data showed that vaccines work and could save lives, regardless of the vaccine type.

“So get vaccinated and don’t doubt that vaccination can’t help you,” he said at a media conference at the Ministry of Health (MOH) here today.

On brought-in-dead (BID) cases, Khairy said a total of 2,417 BID cases due to Covid-19 had been detected nationwide as of August this year with 86 per cent of them not under medical observation.

“Out of 2,417 BID cases as of August, only 14 per cent were under the care of the Ministry of Health, district health offices or even private clinics, he said.

Khairy also hoped that the strategy and efforts to overcome the number of BID cases from those not under medical observation could be stepped up.

“We (Ministry of Health) are studying. We are deep diving. We have instructed the Family Health Development Division (BPKK) to deep dive into the cases that were not under any medical supervision, to find out why that was the case so that we can better advise the public,” he said. – Bernama