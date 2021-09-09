Covid-19: Kabong becomes Sarawak’s sole orange zone district

KUCHING (Sept 9): Kabong District has been classified as orange zone from yellow today after recording 31 local Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, including 11 reported today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

As Kabong became the only orange zone districts today, leaving Daro and Telang Usan in the yellow zone, 36 other districts remained as red zones.

The red zone districts were Lawas, Julau, Matu, Sebauh, Marudi, Bukit Mabong, Limbang, Meradong, Beluru, Sarikei, Lubok Antu, Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 38,524 local cases in the past two weeks.

Tanjung Manis remained as the sole green zone.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued 29 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations, where 17 were in Kuching, 11 in Sibu and one in Padawan.

Offence at the top of the compound list today was not scanning MySejahtera/writing personal information before entering premises (22), followed by not wearing face mask (5), dine-in in southern zone (1) and premise owner allowing customer to dine in in southern zone (1).

The total number of police compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented on March 18, 2020 to date was 10,631, said SDMC.

Over the same period of time, the Local Government and Housing Ministry has issued seven compounds where five were issued by the Bau District Council and two by the Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

The offences were incomplete registration book (5) and dine-in in the state’s southern zone (2).

This brought the total number of compounds issued by the ministry since Feb 1 to date to 1,466.