Covid-19: Only one out of 3,118 new cases in Sarawak in Category 5 – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 9): Only one out of today’s 3,118 Covid-19 cases in Sarawak are under Category 5, with the patient having lung infections and requiring ventilator support, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said in today’s Covid-19 update that there was also one Covid-19 case in Category 3 with lung disease, and two Category 4 with lung disease and require oxygen support.

The other 99.87 per cent or 3,114 cases were under Categories 1 and 2 which are asymptomatic or with light symptoms.

All in all, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state to date is at 144,030,

Meanwhile, almost a third or 984 of the new cases today were recorded in Kuching, followed by Sibu (430), Betong (200), Bau (143), Bintulu (140), Sri Aman (132), Samarahan (131), Serian (117), Miri (113) and Song (112).

SDMC said 2,109 of the new cases were detected from contact tracing from existing cases with 216 of them symptomatic.

Another 259 cases were detected from existing clusters and 12 were symptomatic, while 419 were detected during screening of symptomatic patients at health clinics.

A total of 325 new cases were detected during other screenings at health facilities with 36 of them symptomatic.

There were also six import cases today, with one individual returning from Brunei, two from Selangor and one each from Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Johor. None of them were symptomatic, SDMC added.

On the bright side, 2,334 cases have recovered and were discharged from hospitals and low-risk Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centres (PKRC) all over the state today.

The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Kuching PKRC reported 986 recoveries and discharged today; Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) PKRC (291); Sibu Hospital and PKRC (236); Serian PKRC (232); Miri Hospital and PKRC (107); Betong PKRC (101); Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (97); Kapit Hospital and PKRC (77); Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (77); Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (59); Mukah PKRC (58); Limbang Hospital and PKRC (12) and Lawas PKRC (1).

To date, Sarawak recorded a recovery rate of 75.08 per cent or 108,132 individuals out of the cumulative 144,030 cases.

Currently, 35,068 active cases were being hospitalised in the state, where 70 were in the intensive care units (ICU), and 18 requiring intubation support.