Covid-19: Sarawak records nine more deaths, two brought-in-dead cases

KUCHING (Sept 9): Sarawak recorded nine more Covid-19 fatalities today, with four from Kuching, and one each from Lubok Antu, Miri, Simunjan, Sibu and Saratok.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), two of the deaths were brought-in-dead (BID) cases, which were from Kuching and Simunjan.

The BID case from Kuching was a of 82-year-old woman who was brought to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 7.

SDMC said she had hypertension, heart disease and kidney disease.

The BID case from Simunjan was of a 75-year-old man who was brought to the Simunjan Hospital and had tested positive on Sept 7. He had hypertension and stroke.

Meanwhile, the other death in Kuching was of a 73-year-old man who died at the SGH after being tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 28.

SDMC said the man had a history of heart disease.

Another death from Kuching was of a 74-year-old woman, who was tested positive on Sept 4. She had high blood pressure and diabetes.

The last death from Kuching today was of a 74-year-old woman who had high blood pressure, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and heart disease.

The committee said the woman was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 8.

Meanwhile, the death from Lubok Antu was of a 66-yesr-old man who was brought to the SGH, and was tested positive for COvid-19 on Sept 7.

He had high blood pressure, heart disease and asthma.

The death from Miri was of an 85-year-old man with a heart disease who was tested positive on Aug 30 before passing away in the Miri Hospital.

Another death from Sibu involved an 82-year-old woman who had high blood pressure, and was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 4 before being admitted into the Sibu Hospital.

A death from Saratok was of an 87-year-old woman who was tested positive on Sept 5.

SDMC said the woman had high blood pressure and diabetes.

All in all, Sarawak has cumulated 602 Covid-19 deaths to date.