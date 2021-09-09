DAP man calls for action on long queues at BSN branches

KUCHING (Sept 9): The government and relevant authorities are urged to resolve the long queues at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches for financial aids pay-out. The appeal came from Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Julian Tan.

Tan, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said such long queues have been a recurring sight in other branches with no apparent improvement in the situation.

“During my visit to one of the BSN branches, I found out that most people are there for government financial aid as they do not have an existing bank account or have yet to update their banking details,” said Tan in a statement.

Tan said there were also people queueing up for their welfare application which only accept bank account with BSN.

He added the branch they visited recently could only serve 100 customers per day and, by around 7.30am, all the numbering tickets for queues had been taken up.

“Many people turned up and wasted their trip, but not until they have found out the need to take the numbering tickets for the day as there is no visible information on how to go about it.”

Tan urged the relevant parties to act immediately to resolve the situation for both the short-term and long-term.

“The government should seriously look into some of the suggestions and concerns already highlighted by our representatives. Nothing will change unless steps are taken promptly.”

He said the government should allow other banks, other than BSN, to participate in the pay-out of government aids.

“Allow other banks the ability to update and pay out the financial aids to recipients on-the-spot, who already have an existing account with them and yet to update their information for the financial aid.”

Tan believed this would be a win-win situation for both parties as many people interviewed had told him that they already had existing bank accounts but do not have the means or know-how to update their banking information.

Moreover, Tan said the welfare department should revert their decision and allow other banks to process welfare payments.

“Furthermore, the government should provide enough visible information outside the waiting area (of bank branch) for people to know the day’s procedure.

Tan said such measures could help to avoid people wandering and waiting needlessly only to find out hours later that the slots for the day had already been fully taken up.