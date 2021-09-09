Dr Annuar: Good response to vaccine roll out for Sibu teens with 92.5 per cent turnout

SIBU (Sept 9): The Covid-19 vaccination programme for adolescents aged 16 and 17 years in Sibu District yesterday was well-received with a turnout rate of 92.5 per cent or 2,232 individuals, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, said only 182 students or 7.54 per cent out of the total 2,414 students registered for the programme yesterday failed to turn up.

Clarifying an inaccurate press report on the turn out, he said of the 182 only 15 refused to be vaccinated.

“I did not say many students were not keen on getting vaccinated,” said Dr Annuar.

“What I actually said, was there might be some who refused but when I sought clarification from Sibu Divisional Health Officer, Dr Teh Jo Hun, he said he could not ascertain the number now because the programme was still in progress. And then, I said I would look into reasons why they did not turn up.

“Therefore, as a matter of clarification to the report, the response yesterday was very good as only 7.54 per cent in the district did not turn up for the vaccination programme. Out of 182 students, only 15 of them refused. That is only a handful and not many,” he said.

Dr Annuar believed that some of the students could not turn up yesterday due to transportation problems and some were unaware that the programme was being held at the Sibu Civic Centre.

“The rest could not be contacted but SDDMC will reach out to them as we want to get as many people vaccinated as possible and as soon as possible in view of the more infectious Delta variant,” Dr Annuar said.

Additionally, he noted the good response for the vaccination programme in Kanowit district yesterday, with a 95 per cent turn out rate.

As for Selangau, the programme starts today, he said.