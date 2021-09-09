Free wifi service for students in 3 places under Tasik Biru – Henry

KUCHING (Sept 9): Free wifi service will be made available for students of institutions of higher learning living in villages under Tasik Biru constituency, said its assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep yesterday.

He informed that three suitable locations had been identified to provide internet access via Unifi, namely at N2 Tasik Biru Service Centre in Bau town, the 1Singai at Tondong and the Wind Caves area at Taiton.

“We will install Unifi at these locations. The students (in need of the wifi service) just need to register themselves to get a slot as per their online classes.

“Now we concentrate on those students from institutes of higher learning especially those who are residing at the villages with poor or no internet coverage at all. We are here to provide the venue for learning free of charge,” he said.

Henry was elaborating on an earlier announcement he made on ‘Dato Henry Jinep’s Admin Page at N2 Tasik Biru’ on Faceboook regarding the service.

He explained that the cost of the service will be borne by his service centre and they will also make sure strict adherence to the anti-Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) at all the locations.

He also said this service is initiated due to issues affecting students from rural areas who struggle to get access to internet for their classes.

“Hopefully with this idea, at least we lessen the burden and troubles to search for internet coverage,” he added.

The pandemic has caused institutions of learning to stop physical classes and face-to-face sessions to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Most students have returned to their homes and attend classes conducted online, which can be a problem for those living in rural and interior areas with limited internet access.