Half of Malaysia’s population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, says JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 9): A total of 50.5 per cent of Malaysia’s total population or 16,492,295 individuals have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

An infographic shared by the committee on Twitter today also showed that 20,943,582 individuals, or 64.1 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 320,452 doses were administered yesterday, of which 128,038 as the first dose and the remaining 192,414 the second dose.

This brought the cumulative figure for vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 37,392,241 doses.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year. — Bernama

More than 50% of Malaysia’s total population have been fully vaccinated. Cumulative vaccination report by state as of 8 September 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/sI5fKYldou — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) September 9, 2021