Ismail Sabri encourages youth to be involved in digital business and gig economy

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob welcomes and encourages more young people to be involved in digital business and the gig economy.

According to a statement on his Facebook site, he said the business is seen as being capable of generating good income currently.

Ismail Sabri said this following his discussion session via video conferencing with Grab founders, Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling who initially started in Segambut.

“In the discussion, they expressed their commitment to provide alternative employment opportunities to youth, and to further stimulate the gig economy sector and open the platform to small traders in rural areas,” he said.

According to Ismail Sabri, other aspects such as welfare and safety of delivery riders were also discussed and were given attention so that they are a priority. – Bernama