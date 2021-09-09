Khairy: 323 more die from Covid-19 nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 9): Malaysia reported 323 more confirmed Covid-19 related deaths today, with the cumulative death rate now at exactly one per cent of the total case count.

A statement by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said this brings the current death toll to 19,486 confirmed Covid-19 fatalities.

Khairy in his statement also reported how 1,310 patients are currently warded in Intensive Care Units (ICU) nationwide, comprising 967 patients who are confirmed Covid-19 positive and 343 suspected cases or those that have yet to be established.

He also included how 737 of those patients require breathing assistance, detailing how 464 of the intubated patients are confirmed Covid-19 patients while 273 of them are suspected cases or still under investigation.

