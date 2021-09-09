MAGGI Sah returns in celebrating 50 years of MAGGI in Malaysia

KUCHING (Sept 9): MAGGI Sah Malaysia campaign has returned in celebration of 50 years of commitment to Malaysians, reliving precious memories shared with the nation and spreading positivity across the country over the last five decades.

Since its introduction in 1971, the company said MAGGI 2-Minute Noodles (M2MN) has become an iconic meal for Malaysians, creating many memorable moments together.

“This very taste of ‘home’ is the pride of the MAGGI brand – to serve Malaysians with an authentic, accessible and affordable taste,” said the company in a statement.

Today, MAGGI brand has become a trusted brand in many Malaysian households, supporting families in creating affordable and tasty home-cooked meals with the right portion of protein and vegetables added to achieve a balanced serving.

“We are honoured to be Malaysians’ ally in the kitchen for the past 50 years, assisting many families in creating affordable, tasty and balanced home-cooked meals every day which brings back cherished taste memories,” said Geetha Balakrishna, business executive officer of MAGGI, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad.

Geetha said they were thrilled to be celebrating this momentous milestone in the brand’s history, alongside the nation’s 64th anniversary of independence and will continue to strive for greater camaraderie with the #KitaJagaKita spirit.

Inspired by the display of solidarity by Malaysians amid uncertain times, MAGGI Sah Malaysia was inaugurated last year to celebrate the resilience of the Malaysian community and rally support for those in need.

A total of 50,000 meal kits were distributed to the B40 people through the MAGGI Sah Malaysia Shop and Reward Contest in 2020.

A contest in which consumers are able to help contribute essential food items in the form of meal kits with every purchase of any MAGGI product, to cook affordable tasty and balanced meals for their families.

The MAGGI Sah Malaysia Shop and Reward Contest also returns for the second consecutive year to continue to uphold its commitment to supporting communities in need, both in and out of the kitchen.

“Providing a platform to support the underprivileged families, MAGGI Sah Malaysia aims to donate another 50,000 meal kits to B40 households across Malaysia this year,” said the statement.

Geetha said the ongoing pandemic had put a strain on many Malaysians, in particular the B40 communities.

“Hence, we hope to uplift and empower affected Malaysians through food, which always has the ability to bring people together.

“Our B40 initiatives aim to provide families with the foundation and the know-hows to create tasty, balanced, and affordable meals, which is in line with Nestlé Malaysia’s wider efforts to bring much-needed relief to vulnerable communities, especially in these challenging times.”

From Aug 1 to Sept 30, by simply purchasing any MAGGI product worth RM5 and participating in the MAGGI Sah Malaysia Shop and Reward Contest via WhatsApp or through an online form available on the MAGGI website, consumers will stand a chance to win attractive prizes and help contribute to communities in need at the same time.

For every 10,000 entries received, the company said 1,000 meal kits would be donated according to the participants’ regional states and a total of 50,000 meal kits would be given out to those in need across Malaysia.