Marudi pensioner killed by 4WD in freak accident at plantation

MIRI (Sept 9): A 69-year-old pensioner was crushed to death at an oil palm plantation in Marudi when he somehow ended up under his four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle after he tried to lift it using a jack.

Marudi police chief DSP Mohd Ruslan Mat Kib said a police report on the incident was lodged at 7.17pm yesterday (Sept 8).

He identified the victim as James Chas Gerok from Puyut Land District, Marudi.

“During the incident, the victim was crushed by the vehicle in the rear near the left rear tyre and is believed to have died at the scene,” Mohd Ruslan said in a statement.

The case has been classified as sudden death.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said four personnel from Marudi fire station were deployed to the scene located some 20km away after receiving a report at 6.10pm.

The firefighters managed to extricate the victim from beneath the 4WD vehicle’s tyre.

They ended their operation at 7.50pm.

James’ body was later transported to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem.