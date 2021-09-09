Mayor: Centre Point to build connection to skybridge

KOTA KINABALU: The air-conditioned skybridge connection to Centre Point will open when the pathway leading to the shopping mall is completed.

Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip put up a banner at the incomplete junction on the skybridge on Thursday, stating that the original proposed design of the project was connected to Centre Point building.

“However, during the construction stage, the management of Centre Point has requested and agreed to build its own stairway and connection to the shopping mall at its own expense within six months of the completion of the skybridge,” the banner reads.

The long-delayed RM31.5 million skybridge project was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on September 3.

The 400-metre pedestrian bridge, which opened to the public on Thursday, links Oceanus, Api-Api Centre and Asia City.

However, issues arose as the junction leading to Centre Point is a dead end with no access to the shopping mall.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) vice president Gee Tien Siong has said that the design of the skybridge did not exclude Centre Point but the shopping mall was responsible for the construction of its connection with the skybridge, which was expected to be done after the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Gee said the air-conditioned skybridge equipped with escalators, an OKU elevator and 20 kiosks has been completed in accordance with the original plan, connecting Asia City, Api-Api Commercial Centre, Warisan Square and Oceanus Mall.

The skybridge project was previously abandoned after work stopped in 2018 following the insolvency of its developer.

Earlier this year, Hajiji visited the site and announced a RM4.7 million allocation from the State Government to complete the project.

The project was funded by the Prime Minister’s Department Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) through a facilitation fund agreement between the Malaysian Government, Malaysia Development Bank and Sunsea Development Sdn Bhd on February 9, 2017.