Opposition supports efforts to implement Undi 18 – Anwar Ibrahim

SEREMBAN (Sept 9): The opposition supports the efforts and commitment of the government to implement Undi 18 by the end of the year, said Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said technical questions and matters relating to certain laws should not be an excuse to delay the implementation of Undi 18.

“Our stand is that it (Undi 18) must be carried out …when I met PM, I also stressed that the matter should be carried out, this trust is to ensure Undi 18 is approved before the end of the year meaning before the 15th general election (GE15),” he said.

Anwar who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman told reporters after a meeting of the Negeri Sembilan Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Leadership Council at the official residence of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun here today.

Anwar who is also PKR president said the matter (Undi 18) was also discussed at the opposition party leaders’ meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob before this.

Anwar also believed if the Election Commission (EC) gets clear instructions they would be able to carry it out well.

On Sept 7, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was reported as saying EC had been ordered to implement Undi 18 before Dec 31 to abide by a court decision.

Meanwhile, commenting on the political crisis in the state, Anwar who is also Port Dickson MP said Aminuddin stays as Negeri Sembilan PKR State Leadership Council chairman following calls for him to be replaced.

“In the meeting, the position of menteri besar was not raised, we received full support, and what was raised was that he devoted attention to the needs of the party and branches to strengthen its machinery for GE15,” he said. – Bernama