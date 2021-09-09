Prime Minister’s Department judicial, legal cluster committed to cooperating with Suhakam – Wan Junaidi

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 9): Members of the judicial and legal management cluster of the Prime Minister’s Department are always open to continuing the long-standing spirit of cooperation with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) pertaining to human rights issues in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, in his congratulatory message in conjunction with Suhakam’s 22nd anniversary today (Sept 9), expressed his appreciation for Suhakam’s unwavering commitment throughout its establishment in assisting the government on issues relevant to human rights in Malaysia.

“Since the establishment of Suhakam, various segments of society, including the MPs, have been able to discuss human rights issues more openly to be given due attention, including recommendations submitted by Suhakam and the public, through various mediums,” he said in a statement today.

Suhakam was established on Sept 9, 1999, under the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Act 1999 (Act 597).

Wan Junaidi said that Suhakam’s role was important in upholding justice in cases of human rights violations, especially those involving the authorities.

“Continuous cooperation in ensuring that such cases are investigated is important, so that Malaysia’s positive human rights record at the international level can be enhanced,” he said.

According to Wan Junaidi, the presentation of the Suhakam Annual Report, and the publication of the government’s feedback on the report, is a testament to the government’s commitment to resolving various human rights issues.

He added that Suhakam has also played an important role in the process of developing and monitoring the implementation of the National Human Rights Action Plan (NHRAP) since its launch in 2018. – Bernama