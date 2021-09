SDMC: EMCO in 39 Sarawak localities lifted today

KUCHING (Sept 9): The enforcement of Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in 39 localities in Samarahan, Betong, Bau, Pusa, Bintulu and Belaga have been lifted today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, SDMC said the EMCO at another locality – Rh Bisop, Kampung Rapak Gelu, Pantu in Sri Aman has been lifted yesterday (Sept 8).

Only 10 out of the 39 localities are not in Belaga, said the committee.

They are in Samarahan – Kampung Baru, Kota Samarahan, in Bau – Kampung Opar, in Pusa – Kampung Sebarang, in Betong – Kampung Bungey, Debak; Rh Willima, Buloh Antu; and Rh Robert Walter, Nanga Gayau, Debak; and in Bintulu – rental unit above Bintulu Auto, Lee Global workers’ quarters, Rh Siba Bunsu, Mile 25, Jalan Bintulu-Miri and rental unit above MDS Freshmart, Jalan Sebiew.

Those in Belaga are SK Batu Keling’s quarters and Rh Lat, Sungai Munau and in Sungai Asap – Uma Lahana, Block F; SK Lorong Urun, Rh Pait Awan, Lg Dulit U Dikan, Tr Clement Usang, Rh Dang Lajang, Rh Besi Balan, Mas Urun Putra Camp, Rh Robert Long Urun, Rh Udau Tedong, Rh Jangan Bunyi, Rh Bisie Janea, Rh Ating Tajai, Rh John Ding Kun, Long Aie, Urun Sungai Asap; Rh Labang Uvet, Rh Baya Sipat, Uma Pawa, Tr Eric William Sia, Uma Badeng, Jambatan Urun (Tr Anthony Lerang), Tabika Kemas, Long Urun and Tenaga Solar SEB quarters.

The rest that are also in Sungai Asap, Belaga are Ladang Sawit Urun 1, Ladang Sawit Urun 2, Ladang Sawit Urun 3, Ladang Sawit Urun 4, Ladang Sawit Urun 5, Ladang Sawit Urun 6, Ladang Sawit Urun 7 and Ladang Sawit Urun 8.