Sexual assault claim: Anwar ordered to file defence by Sept 28

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 9): The High Court today ordered PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to file his statement of defence in response to a suit filed by his former research assistant Muhammed Yusoff Rawther for allegedly sexually assaulting him.

Counsel Mahajoth Singh, representing Muhammed Yusoff said, Anwar was ordered by the court to file his defence statement by Sept 28.

“The court also set Oct 29 for further case management,” he said when contacted after the case management via e-review before High Court deputy registrar Idamasliza Maarof today.

Meanwhile, Anwar’s lawyer, Ranjit Singh who confirmed the matter, said the court also directed parties to file any interlocutory application before Oct 29.

Muhammed Yusoff, 28, filed the suit last July 14, claiming that the sexual assault took place on Oct 2, 2018 at Anwar’s residence , 73, in Segambut.

He claimed that Anwar, 73, sexually assaulted and molested him, despite him rejecting the defendant’s moves and asking him to stop committing the act.

The plaintiff alleged that as a result of the incident, he was accused of plotting to bring down Anwar and damage his political career, and this affected his health mentally.

He is seeking special, general, aggravated and exemplary damages, as well as interest, costs and other relief deem fit by the court. – Bernama