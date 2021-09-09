SUPP: Proposed bill on non-Muslim religions unconstitutional

MIRI (Sept 9): Sarawak United People’s Party ( SUPP) is opposing the proposed drafting and introduction of the above four new shariah laws, including a bill on control and restrictions on the development of non-Muslim religions, saying it is unconstitutional and harms the spirit of Malaysian unity and harmony.

The party called on Datuk Seri Sabri Ismail Yaakob, who used the slogan ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ in his maiden speech as Prime Minister, to be firm and stop this plan.

According to a statement by SUPP secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting yesterday, the party is deeply disturbed by the news that the Deputy Minister in charge of Islamic Affairs, Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, announced a plan by the government to legislate a new law to control and restrict the development of non-Muslim religions.

“Any proposal to enact law to restrict the development of non-Muslim religions in Sarawak must first get the consent from Sarawak government because it affects the interest of Sarawak people for religious freedom, enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report,“ Ting pointed out.

The party called on the Federal government to understand and appreciate that freedom of religion is very important for the people of Sarawak and it is one of the main promises ensured by the Federal government when Malaysia was formed in 1963.

It viewed the matter with grave concern as it affects the non-Muslim population of Malaysia who have been guaranteed the Freedom of Religion and to practise a religion of their choice in peace and harmony, as enshrined under Article 11 of the Constitution.

Many Sarawakians find this statement distasteful and it tantamounts to a lack of mutual respect for other faiths as practised by other Malaysians, in particular Sarawak where the majority of the people are Christians, the statement added.

“The statement of ‘controlling and restricting on the development of non-Muslim religions’ goes against the Federal Constitution, as Article 3(1) says ‘Islam is the religion of the Federation; but other religions may be practised in peace and harmony in any part of the Federation,“ said Ting, who is state assemblyman for Piasau and a lawyer by training.

“It is very clear from the Federal Constitution that the Federal Government cannot control and restrict the right of any non-Muslim from professing, practising and propagating his religion as long as there is no propagation toward person professing the religion of Islam,“ he pointed out.

The party said the statement by the Deputy Minister has caused fear, uneasiness, anxiety and alarm among the non-Muslims on their fundamental right to practise a religion of their choice.

It warned that such a move is unconstitutional and portrays a negative light on the newly minted government and will hamper efforts and initiatives of the National Unity blueprint.