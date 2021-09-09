Teen detained for collecting tree barks illegally

SANDAKAN: A teenager was arrested recently for entering the country illegally to collect tangar tree barks at the Terusan Forest Reserve in Kinabatangan.

Sabah Chief Forest Conservator Frederick Kugan said the arrest was made by an enforcement team from the General Operation Force and the Sabah Forestry Department after a video footage from a drone showed suspicious activity inside the forest.

The suspect from Taganak in the Philippines was apprehended while loading the tree barks onto several boats to be smuggled out from the country.

Frederick said they estimated about 170 trees were cut down by the suspect while camping for a few weeks in the forest.

“The suspect managed to collect about 950 kilograms of tangar tree barks worth RM12,350. We have seized the barks as well as eight tents, nine Boga-Boga boats, two axes, cooking equipment, three gallons of rice, nine gallons of water, three tools to peel off the tangar barks and a sack full of clothes,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Frederick said enforcement teams were monitoring the area for other suspects involved in the activity.

“So far we have only arrested one suspect but we believe there are others involved. We will be monitoring the area,” he said.

The suspect is being detained for investigation under Section 30(1)(g) of the Forest Enactment 1968.

Meanwhile, Frederick said investigations revealed that suspects from neighboring countries will enter Sabah illegally and will make their way either to Sungai Pitas, Sungai Inarab, Sungai Sugut, Pulau Jambongan, Pulau Bangi or Kuala Meruap for their illegal activity.

“Due to the quality of the tangar tree bark, it has become valuable in the Philippines and could be used for food colouring and beverage processing.

“The modus operandi of the thieves is to enter the country illegally through various locations with help from locals who acted as middlemen.

“We will continue to work with other agencies in combating this illegal activity and urge the public to channel any information so we can protect our nature together,” he said.