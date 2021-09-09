Two new Covid-19 clusters detected in Bintulu

KUCHING (Sept 9): The state Health Department has declared two new Covid-19 community clusters in Bintulu which reported a total of 56 new cases today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the new clusters were dubbed the Sungai Segan Cluster and Jalan Bintulu-Miri 2 Cluster.

Both of the clusters were detected at two separate longhouses which had been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update.

The Sungai Segan Cluster, which involved the community of a longhouse located at Sungai Segan, Jalan Ulu Sebauh, has a total of 25 infections.

Jalan Bintulu-Miri 2 Cluster, which has a total of 33 cases, involves the community of a longhouse located at Mile 17, Jalan Bintulu-Miri.

SDMC said the Stutong Baru Resettlement Scheme Cluster in Kuching, which did not report any new infections in the last 28 days, had ended today.

To date, Sarawak has 147 active clusters. Of the total, 129 clusters did not record any new infections today.

However, Jalan Betong Mile 20 Cluster topped the list of new infections with 137 cases followed by Bungey 2 Cluster (17), Jalan Semeba Industrial Cluster (11) and Menuang Baru Cluster (11).

Other clusters that reported single-digit cases were Pinang Jawa Cluster (9), Kampung Sikog Cluster (6) and Telok Batu Cluster (3).

The rest that had just one new case today were Bandar Baru Mukah Cluster, Belinggai Ulu Niah Cluster, Ensebang Plaie Cluster, Jalan Masuri Cluster, Kampung Dangak Cluster, Nanga Tapih Cluster, Sawit Gelasah Cluster, Tembok Sri Aman 2 Cluster and Annah Rais Cluster.