121 Sibu hair salon operators apply for vaccination certs

SIBU (Sept 10): A total of 121 hair salons here have applied for the vaccination certificates, which are being processed by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), said Councillor Donna Petrus Ngelai.

The SMC General Purpose and Community Services Standing Committee chairperson said the certificate is used to inform the public that both the operators and their employees had been fully vaccinated.

“There are 258 hair salons in Sibu and we have already processed 121 of them.

“Twenty-five certificates were distributed this morning. The rest will be distributed gradually, starting tomorrow,” she said during a walkabout yesterday.

She also encouraged salon operators to apply for the certificates if they have not done so yet.

“Application forms can be obtained at the lobby entrance at Wisma Sanyan, or send WhatsApp to 016-6158552 for the forms to be sent to applicants and to be printed out (for their perusal).”

During the walkabout, SMC deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid encouraged more hair salons here to apply for the vaccination certificate as an assurance to the public that both operators and their workers have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

This way, the public will be more confident and have peace of mind when frequenting their salons, he added.

He also advised the operators to sanitise their chairs, hair cutting equipment and others, every time after they have serviced a customer.

SMC General Purpose and Community Standing Committee vice chairman Councillor Joseph Lim Tong Guan was also present at the walkabout.