21,476 Covid-19 recoveries outpace new cases – Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 10): A total of 21,476 Covid-19 recoveries were recorded today, exceeding the 21,176 new cases reported.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the development brought the cumulative number of cases in the country to 1,678,962.

He said of the 21,176 new cases, 338 or 1.6 per cent were in categories three, four and five while another 20,838 cases or 98.4 per cent were in categories one and two.

“Of the total new cases, four are import cases involving one citizen and three foreigners, while 21,172 cases involve local transmissions involving 18,608 citizens and 2,564 foreigners.

“A total of 341 deaths were also recorded today, bringing the cumulative death toll to 19,827, while 1,310 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 773 require respirators,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 37 new clusters were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 1,455, while 3,604 clusters had ended so far.

He said the ongoing study by UKM Medical Molecular Biology Institute (UMBI) had identified 44 cases with the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is a variant of concern (VOC), while the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research & Education Centre (TIDREC) had identified 59 cases, also of the same variant.

“This brings the cumulative number of cases infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus categorised as VOC and Variant of Interest (VOI) to 1,324 cases. Of the total detected, 1,304 cases were VOC, while 20 cases were VOI.

“In total, to date for VOC, there have been 1,081 cases of the Delta variant, 209 cases (Beta variant) and 14 cases of the Alpha variant while for VOI there have been 13 cases of the Theta variant, four cases (Kappa variant), and three cases of the Eta variant,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the average Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-naught (Rt) value in Malaysia yesterday was 0.97, with Kedah, Sabah, Melaka, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Labuan, all recording a value below 1.0.

He said Sarawak recorded the highest value of 1.15, followed by Terengganu and Perlis (1.09); Penang (1.05); Perak (1.03); Johor and Kelantan (1.02); Pahang (1.01) and Putrajaya 1.00. – Bernama