Cabinet agrees to table anti-hopping laws, limit PM’s term, to amend Constitution to allow Undi18

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced today seven vows dubbed the Parliamentary and Government Administration Transformation Offer.

He said the Cabinet agreed to table several laws which also include those restricting MPs from switching party allegiance and to limit the term of a prime minister to 10 years, in addition to amending the Constitution to allow 18-year-olds to vote — dubbed Undi18.

The Cabinet also agreed that the Opposition Leader will receive the same allowances and resources as a minister.

The offers seem to mirror the proposals by Ismail Sabri’s predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as an olive branch to the Opposition in August ahead of a vote of confidence motion in Parliament, before he later resigned as prime minister. – MalayMail

MORE TO COME