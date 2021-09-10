Covid-19 claims 28 more lives in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Twenty-eight more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Sabah on Friday.

More than half of the deaths were brought in dead (15) and 13 died in hospitals.

According to Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, the deaths were recorded in Tawau (13), Sandakan (8), Papar (3), Kudat (1), Kota Marudu (1), Lahad Datu (1) and Kota Kinabalu (1).

“The state also recorded one new workplace-related cluster in Kinabatangan, Kluster Sawit Perpaduan after 91 samples taken were found positive with Covid-19.

“Index case was a factory 34-year-old Indonesian worker in a plantation who was found positive on Aug 30 with 100% grading after four days experiencing symptoms and referred to Kinabatangan Hospital for further treatment.

“Sampling and disinfecting activities are on going to determine the spread of the virus, as there is a possibility that the infection already spreading to the other workers of nearby plantations,” he said.

Masidi in his statement on Friday also said 2,246 Covid-19 cases were reported in Sabah on Sept 10 with more than half were tested from backlog samples, up to more than five days.

Like the previous reports, close contact screening (55.5%) contributed half of the total daily cases, followed by symptomatic screening (714), 102 from existing clusters and 182 other screenings.

Category 2 remains the highest group with 1,473 patients or 65.6 per cent, 712 (31.77%) in Category 1, four in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one in Category 5.

Masidi also said that half of the adult population in Sabah is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with Beaufort and Putatan achieving 100 per cent first dose vaccination.

According to data from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), as of Sept 9, 49.5 per cent adult population in Sabah have completed their vaccination, while 65.8% have received one dose.

“Beaufort and Putatan are 100 per cent vaccinated with one dose, Kuala Penyu 94 per cent, Kota Kinabalu 86.7 per cent and Sipitang 81.5% per cent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kampung Kopungit in Kota Kinabalu will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order from Sept 12-25.

The lockdowns at Kampung Debut in Ranau and Kampung Tindai Kolopis in Penampang will be lifted today as scheduled.

Malaysia reported 21,176 new Covid-19 infections and 341 new fatalities on Sept 10.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a post on Twitter and Facebook, said the latest development brings the country’s Covid-19 cumulative cases to 1,940,950.

Sarawak remained the state with the highest daily new cases, reporting 3,734 new infections, followed by Selangor (3,595), Johor (2,297), Sabah (2,246), Penang (1,939), Kedah (1,808), Perak (1,366), Kelantan (1,254) and Pahang (853)

“Terengganu recorded 776 cases, Melaka (485), Kuala Lumpur (467), Negeri Sembilan (252), Perlis (77), Putrajaya (21) and Labuan (6),” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage for Covid-19 hospitals nationwide, as of yesterday, was at 82 per cent (1,590 beds) and 77 per cent for non-ICU (17,493 beds).

Of the 341 deaths in the last 24 hours include 102 brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The fatalities included 300 nationals and 41 non-nationals, with 102 BID cases involving Malaysians.

Selangor recorded the most fatalities at 102, followed by Kedah (86), Penang (38), Sabah (28) and Johor (26), to name a few.

Only Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Melaka recorded single-digit fatalities.

Cumulatively, death cases now stand at 19,827 or 1 per cent of the total cumulative Covid-19 of 1,940,950 cases.

For Covid-19 clusters, the Ministry of Health has detected 37 new clusters in the last 24 hours, of which 30 of them are workplace clusters.

To date, 5,059 Covid-19 clusters were detected with 1,455 clusters remain active.