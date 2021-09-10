Covid-19: Five more die in Sarawak, death toll now 607

KUCHING (Sept 10): Sarawak recorded five more Covid-19 deaths today, where two were from Kuching and one each from Sri Aman, Simunjan and Selangau.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said the two deaths in Kuching involved men aged 75 and 91, with the former tested positive on Sept 2 while the latter on Aug 27.

The 75-year-old had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) while the 91-year-old had Parkinson Disease and ADL-Dependent.

They both died at Sarawak General Hospital, SDMC added.

MORE TO COME