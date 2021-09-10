Covid-19 is everyone’s war, not just the government’s says Minos

KUCHING (Sept 10): The battle against Covid-19 is one that needs to be fought by every Malaysian and not just the government, said Datuk Peter Minos.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) political veteran opined the people need to start appreciating and being thankful for the good things that the government and those battling against Covid-19 have done instead of picking on faults and harping on them continuously.

“As I see it, the government has with all its heart and soul – the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), Ministry of Health, front-liners, doctors and nurses, the police, and the Army, local authorities (PBT), enforcers, and other groups – put in all human efforts and sacrifices in fighting Covid-19.

“Fighting a war certainly creates and brings about some collateral damage, mostly inevitable and unavoidable. War means pain and suffering to all (and we) must accept the fact (as) we do not seek this war in the first place,” he said in a statement today.

With the recent surge in Covid-19 infections of over 3,000 new cases a day in Sarawak, Minos said some have resorted to adverse comments.

“Just ask, would those always picking on the government in this anti-Covid-19 war do a better job if given the chance? I have my serious doubts,” he said.

Minos said the government is allowing the economy to open up gradually and cautiously while accepting that Covid-19 is now endemic and that Malaysians need to start living with it as best as they can.

He said the vaccination programme must go on and ultimately 100 per cent of the population should be vaccinated.

He added standard operating procedures as well as rules and regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 must also continue for as long as necessary.