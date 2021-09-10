DTTAS: Set up bank ATMs in Spaoh, Debak

MIRI (Sept 10): Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) is calling on the government to set up ATM facilities in Spaoh and Debak so the residents do not have to go all the way to Betong to do their banking transactions.

Its founder Wellie Henry Majang in a press statement yesterday said many people had to queue up for to two hours at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branch in Betong to cash out their aid vouchers.

“The queue was almost 100m long. Many had to wait for up to two hours. I was informed that a number of them arrived at the bank as early as 6am just to get an early turn. It’s really a pitiful sight,” he said.

He said he was made to understand that BSN Betong only has three counters, one ATM and one cash deposit machine.

Wellie added that the bank staff also had to endure customers’ anger caused by the long wait.

“It is even more difficult for the handicaps,” he added.

He said the disbursement of government financial aids such as Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sarawak (BKSS) and Covid-19 Special Assistance was very slow at the bank since the 1Malaysia Financial Aid (BR1M) was first introduced years ago.

“During this Covid-19 pandemic, the bank opening hours are limited making it more difficult for the customers to do their transaction in a day.

“Changes must be made to ensure safety as well as efficient disbursement of financial aid to the people,” he said, adding that BKSS and Covid-19 Special Aid are important for the people, especially those whose income is affected by the pandemic.

“Cash aid of RM500 to RM1,600 means a lot to them but to get them from banks and ATMs is very difficult.

“Many have to return empty-handed when ATMs are out of service,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the government to look into this problem so that financial aid could reach the people in time and in orderly manner.