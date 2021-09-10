GPS asked to state stand on proposed Shariah laws including control of non-Muslim religions

SIBU (Sept 10): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) State government has been asked to make clear its stand on the proposed four new federal Shariah laws, particularly the Control and Restriction on the Propagation of Non-Muslim Religions Bill.

According to Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang, many different quarters have come out with strong objections, yet Sarawakians have yet to hear from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Chang said she is sure the chief minister is very much aware of the sentiments of Sarawakians and how concerned and worried they are over the continuous attempts by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) to pass laws seen to control and restrict religious freedoms in the State and country.

“I therefore call on the chief minister to be the leader for all Sarawakians and to protect the rights of all Sarawakians and not to allow any rights of any Sarawakians to be compromised or threatened by any policy or law of the country,” she said in a statement.

Chang said the social fabric of society cannot afford to be threatened in any way.

“Our chief minister, like the chief minister of Sabah, needs to step up, to be seen to be protecting the people of Sarawak at all times,” she said.

According to her, Sarawakians would not tolerate any attempt to pass such a law, which would curtail their religious freedoms enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report.

She said the GPS government has a duty to assure the people publicly that when it came together with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties, which included PAS, it prioritised protecting Sarawak from being influenced by outside elements which would disrupt and destroy the peace and harmony enjoyed by Sarawakians all these years.

She said this should carry the same weight as working towards of wealth and prosperity as a state without religious freedom might lead to fear and distrust among the people.

“Without this peace and harmony enjoyed by the people, whatever wealth and prosperity that has been achieved, would not be fully enjoyed by the people,” she said.

Chang opined Abang Johari must communicate directly with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to convey the firm stand of Sarawakians in rejecting all attempts to pass laws which would compromise their religious freedom.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary has been reported as saying a Wakaf Bill, Mufti Bill, and Shariah Court Bill are being planned along with the Control and Restrictions on the Propagation of Non-Muslim Religions Bill.