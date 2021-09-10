JKJAV: 51.1 pct of Malaysia’s population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 10): A total of 51.1 per cent of Malaysia’s total population or 16,680,780 individuals have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

In an infographic shared on Twitter today, the committee said 21,080,152 individuals or 64.5 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 322,346 doses were administered yesterday, of which 133,861 as the first dose and the remaining 188,485 the second dose.

This brought the cumulative figure for vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 37,714,587 doses.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year. — Bernama

