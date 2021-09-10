Lee: Malaysia Day do to be held hybrid style with 100 guests

MIRI (Sept 10): Sarawak will celebrate Malaysia Day the hybrid concept at Dewan Santapan Petra Jaya in Kuching on Sept 16 with only 100 guests.

Minister-in-charge of the celebration Datuk Lee Kim Shin told a press conference here yesterday that the celebration would remind Malaysians how the nation was created on Sept 16, 1963.

“The event is also important as it shows our appreciation and recognition of the contributions made by our past leaders in the formation of Malaysia.

“The formation of Malaysia was done under the Malaysia Agreement, signed in 1963 by the United Kingdom, Federation of Malaya, Sarawak, North Borneo, and Singapore. It sets out the terms and conditions for the component regions to be federated under a new constitution,” he said.

Lee, who is also Minister of Transport, said Sarawakians must be aware that Sarawak is a partner to the formation of Malaysia and without such a partnership, there would be no Malaysia.

“Some people still say that Sarawak joined Malaysia which was never the case. Actually, Sarawak, Sabah, Singapore and Malaya came together to form Malaysia. Two years later, Singapore left and became an independent nation,” he said.

Touching on the state-level celebration, he said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib would be guests-of-honour at the event.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ni Tuanku Bujang as well as state cabinet ministers are also expected to attend.

Lee invited Malaysians to be patriotic and to cultivate a caring nature especially now in the face of Covid-19 pandemic.

He added the theme of the celebration, ‘Malaysia Prihatin’, highlighted the many assistance provided by the federal and state governments in lessening the burden of the people during this pandemic.

“For the state government, it has implemented seven ‘Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang’ packages worth over RM4 billion, which was announced by our chief minister.

“On the federal side, a total of RM314.8 billion have been allocated to help the people in need. This clearly shows that the government is concerned about problems faced by the people,” he said.

Lee added that the state government had also set up over 300 Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) throughout Sarawak in the fight against Covid-19.

Now, almost 88 per cent of people aged 18 and above in Sarawak have been vaccinated, making it the second state with the highest percentage of people already receiving the second dose, he noted.

“In fact, yesterday our chief minister launched the vaccination programme for those 12 to 17 years old, starting with 16 and 17 years old and those with comorbidities aged 12 to 15.

Meanwhile, members of the public who want to witness the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 can do so from the comfort of their home as it will be broadcast live via TVS, Ukas Facebook page and RTM radio channels at 8.30pm.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting; Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus; and Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil were also present at the press conference.