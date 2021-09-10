No more green zone in Sarawak as Tanjung Manis turns yellow

KUCHING (Sep 10): There are no green zone districts in Sarawak as Tanjung Manis turned yellow zone today after recording eleven local Covid-19 infections in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Marudi District meanwhile reverted from red to yellow zone after only 18 local cases in the past two weeks.

With Tanjung Manis and Marudi now classified as yellow zones, the total number of yellow zone districts in the state is now four, including Daro and Telang Usan.

MORE TO COME