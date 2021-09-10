ProtectHealth seeks more private medical practitioners, NGOs for immunisation programme

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 10): ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) aims to increase the involvement of private medical practitioners (PPS) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) even though the total population of fully vaccinated adults has reached 70.5 per cent.

ProtectHealth chief executive officer Datuk Dr Anas Alam Faizli in a statement said he welcomed PPS and NGOs interested in joining PICK to implement outreach programmes to expand the reach of vaccines nationwide by registering on ProtectHealth’s website: www.protecthealth.com.my.

He said for example, NGOs registered under ProtectHealth such as MERCY Malaysia, Red Crescent Society (PBSM), and National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) had implemented vaccination programmes for patients who were homeless and unable to attend vaccination centres (PPV).

In the meantime, he said the company with the involvement of PPS and NGOs managed to contribute to Operation Surge Capacity in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur by providing 10,125,055 doses of vaccine or 79 per cent of the total vaccine distribution in the two states until yesterday.

“ProtectHealth also contributed 2,256,963 vaccine doses in Johor (58 per cent) and 1,199,698 (57 per cent) vaccine doses in Penang. At the national level, ProtectHealth contributed 17,522,423 vaccine doses, which is 47 per cent of the total vaccine administration under PICK nationwide,” he said.

To date, over 2,000 PPVs involving PPS and NGOs supervised under ProtectHealth have been and are operating nationwide. — Bernama