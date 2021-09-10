SDMC: Public can access new CovidNow website for latest Covid-19 information in M’sia

KUCHING (Sept 10): The public can now get the latest information and daily updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country and Sarawak by browsing the CovidNow website.

The new website was introduced by the Health Ministry, and its minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that it includes the number of active cases, recovered cases, deaths, quarantine centre capacity, Covid-19 treatment (quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC)), and vaccination status.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today said that the implementation of this new website would enable the full involvement of the community and accurate understanding of the current Covid-19 situation in the country and state.

“It is especially important to ensure the transition to the endemic phase can be carried our smoothly and safely,” said SDMC.

The CovidNow website can be accessed at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my/ while the Sarawak section can be found at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my/swk.