Sibu Hospital sets up new 70-bed facility for patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms

SIBU (Sept 10): Sibu Hospital has set up another 70-bed facility to treat patients who have mild Covid-19 symptoms, said Senator Robert Lau.

The Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) member said this involved patients under Category 3 as well as those under Category 2 who wished to be admitted.

“The additional beds are required to cater to the rise in (new Covid-19) cases in Sibu Division.

“Sibu Hospital is grateful to WTK Group of companies for once again agreeing to the call for sponsorship of the 70 beds and accessories,” Lau said, adding the new facility will be open for use tomorrow.

WTK Group, represented by Datin Sri Annie Wong, handed over the donated items to Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu this afternoon witnessed by Lau, who helped to coordinate the setting up and sponsorship.