Sibu police nab man for suspected drug abuse

SIBU (Sept 10): Police last night arrested a 31-year-old drug abuse suspect in a parking space in front of a building at Lorong Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce 28A here.

According to Sibu Police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, the suspect handed over a blue tin containing a large transparent plastic packet and a small transparent plastic packet during an inspection by the police.

He said Each packet contained crystal power suspected to be Methamphetamine.

The suspect was then brought to the Sungai Merah Police Station at Jalan Wawasan for further investigation.

ACP Stanley said at the station, a urine test revealed that the suspect was positive for drugs.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 12 (2) Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act.